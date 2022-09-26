Omet per passar al contingut principal
|

Termes de cerca populars

Millors suggeriments

      Materials sostenibles

      Nike Court Legacy Next Nature

      Sabatilles - Dona

      44,97 €
      74,99 €
      40 % de descompte

      Puntuació alta

      Les Nike Court Legacy Next Nature, que reten homenatge a la seva història en la cultura del tennis, ofereix un bàsic que no passa mai de moda amb un disseny que està confeccionat amb, almenys, un 20 % de materials reciclats per pes. La pell rugosa i el disseny retro et permeten combinar la moda amb l'esport. Un look excel·lent amb bones sensacions.

      • Color mostrat: Blanc/Desert Ochre/Team Orange/Negre
      • Model: DH3161-100

      Talles i ajustos

      • El disseny queda petit; et recomanem que demanis mitja talla més

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • Aquest producte s'ha dissenyat de manera responsable utilitzant materials reciclats de residus dels consumidors i del procés de fabricació. Un dels nostres passos més importants en el nostre objectiu d'eliminar els residus i les emissions de carboni és triar els nostres materials perquè representen més del 70 % de la petjada de qualsevol producte. Mitjançant la reutilització de plàstics, fils i teixits, reduïm significativament les nostres emissions. El nostre objectiu és utilitzar tants materials reciclats com sigui possible sense comprometre el rendiment, la durabilitat i l'estil.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (29)

      4.1 Estrelles

      • f3e0cc05-9a36-4da0-a629-ad3282477f29 - 27 de set. de 2022

        So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.

      • a579fc8b-cd68-4d8b-86a0-382dde8af8bc - 15 de jul. de 2022

        I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅

      • Nature Calls

        Clary - 24 de maig de 2022

        The Nike Court Legacy Next Nature are not only great because they are eco friendly, but because they can be worn for casual wear, workouts, and even business casual attire. The all white makes it possible to wear them with almost everything. I was a bit hesitant about their comfort level because of the fact that they are made from recycled material but I worn them for 7.5 hours at work where I am on my feet most of the time, and they did well. The one thing I would change is maybe make the swoosh black but other than that they are great!

        El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig o d'un obsequi.
        #productsprovidedbynike