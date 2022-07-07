La comoditat es combina amb l'estil en les Nike Court Borough Low 2. Aquestes sabatilles presenten un ajust estructurat amb més subjecció amb un disseny de bàsquet retro per gaudir d'un look impecable per al dia a dia.
4.5 Estrelles
BreeT - 08 de jul. de 2022
They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!
KevinMinh897479214 - 25 de juny de 2022
I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!
KaydanceS971557747 - 06 de març de 2022
These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes