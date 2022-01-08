La motxilla Nike Classic per a nen/a s'adapta a l'alçada dels més petits per poder transportar-la amb comoditat sobre les espatlles. Incorporen diverses butxaques amb cremallera per desar-hi objectes d'una manera segura i senzilla durant les aventures del dia a dia.
4.6 Estrelles
P S. - 08 de gen. de 2022
Μεσαίου μεγέθους πρακτικό σακίδιο για εξορμήσεις στην πόλη
C I. - 29 de juny de 2021
Love the bag very good
Patricia P. - 28 de juny de 2021
I bought this backpack for my kindergartner and it was absolutely perfect. It matches his lunchbox and is the perfect size. It also has a place to put your cup, which I thought would be really useful. If you’re looking for a child sized backpack, this one is for you.