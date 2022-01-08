Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Nike Classic

      Motxilla - Nen/a (16 l)

      27,99 €

      La motxilla Nike Classic per a nen/a s'adapta a l'alçada dels més petits per poder transportar-la amb comoditat sobre les espatlles. Incorporen diverses butxaques amb cremallera per desar-hi objectes d'una manera segura i senzilla durant les aventures del dia a dia.

      • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Blanc
      • Model: BA5928-010

      Ressenyes (9)

      4.6 Estrelles

      • Πολύ πρακτικό σακίδιο

        P S. - 08 de gen. de 2022

        Μεσαίου μεγέθους πρακτικό σακίδιο για εξορμήσεις στην πόλη

      • C I. - 29 de juny de 2021

        Love the bag very good

      • Great!

        Patricia P. - 28 de juny de 2021

        I bought this backpack for my kindergartner and it was absolutely perfect. It matches his lunchbox and is the perfect size. It also has a place to put your cup, which I thought would be really useful. If you’re looking for a child sized backpack, this one is for you.