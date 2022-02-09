Omet per passar al contingut principal
|

Termes de cerca populars

Millors suggeriments

      Materials sostenibles

      Nike City Rep TR

      Sabatilles de training - Dona

      42,47 €
      64,99 €
      34 % de descompte

      Les Nike City Rep TR són unes sabatilles versàtils que t'ofereixen durabilitat i flexibilitat per al teu estil de vida actiu. El patró de goma aporta més adherència en una gran varietat de superfícies i l'amortiment d'escuma manté la comoditat als peus per passar dels entrenaments al aire lliure a les activitats quotidianes.

      • Color mostrat: Negre/Dark Smoke Grey/Blanc
      • Model: DA1351-002

      Talles i ajustos

      • El disseny queda petit; et recomanem que demanis mitja talla més

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • Aquest producte s'ha dissenyat de manera responsable utilitzant materials reciclats de residus dels consumidors i del procés de fabricació. Un dels nostres passos més importants en el nostre objectiu d'eliminar els residus i les emissions de carboni és triar els nostres materials perquè representen més del 70 % de la petjada de qualsevol producte. Mitjançant la reutilització de plàstics, fils i teixits, reduïm significativament les nostres emissions. El nostre objectiu és utilitzar tants materials reciclats com sigui possible sense comprometre el rendiment, la durabilitat i l'estil.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (3)

      4.7 Estrelles

      • More Green Than Black

        97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 09 de febr. de 2022

        Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them

      • Confortables

        MaevaR55539010 - 01 de febr. de 2022

        Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.

      • Fijne trainingsschoen

        H G. - 23 d’oct. de 2021

        Heerlijk lichte maar toch voldoende steun biedende trainingsschoen