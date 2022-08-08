Omet per passar al contingut principal
|

Termes de cerca populars

Millors suggeriments

      Materials sostenibles

      Nike Challenger

      Pantalons curts 2 en 1 de running - Home

      39,99 €

      Els famosos pantalons curts 2 en 1 Nike Challenger estan confeccionats amb un teixit Woven còmode i incorporen unes noves malles interiors articulades.Aquesta peça proporciona la versatilitat desitjada en dels teus pantalons curts preferits.Aquest producte està confeccionat, almenys, amb un 75 % de fibres de polièster reciclat.

      • Color mostrat: Negre
      • Model: CZ9060-010

      Talles i ajustos

      • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla 2XL i fa 201 cm d'alçada (talles grans i persones altes)
      • Ajust estàndard per a una sensació relaxada i natural

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
      • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (3)

      3.3 Estrelles

      • Good idea gone bad

        AdamD756591275 - 08 d’ag. de 2022

        These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.

      • Very comfortable pair of shorts

        JamesM412209300 - 09 de des. de 2021

        I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.

      • Not satisfied

        J E. - 15 de set. de 2021

        They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes