      Nike

      Bossa per a la capsa de sabates (12 l)

      34,99 €

      Taronja/Taronja/Blanc
      Negre/Negre/University Red

      Desa i transporta les teves sabatilles amb estil gràcies a la bossa per a caixa de sabates Nike. El cos, fet amb materials duradors, compta amb 2 logotips Nike grans, una corretja creuada que es pot treure i una obertura amb solapa tipus caixa de sabates. A l'interior, una butxaca elàstica interna i una butxaca de malla amb cremallera portar cordons addicionals i altres articles petits organitzats.

      • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/University Red
      • Model: DA7337-010

      Ressenyes (6)

      • Sneaker Case

        M I. - 27 de gen. de 2022

        This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.

      • Such a good stuff to carry on for vacation

        T R. - 26 de gen. de 2022

        Shoes bag

      • Stay away from me Mr.Business man you can’t dress like I can

        C A. - 18 de gen. de 2022

        This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.