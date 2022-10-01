Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Materials sostenibles

      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK

      Sabatilles - Home

      219,99 €

      Puntuació alta
      Negre/Negre/Anthracite/Negre
      Blanc/Negre/Platejat metal·litzat/Blanc

      Les Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK, confeccionades amb almenys un 40 % de pes en materials reciclats, són transpirables i fàcils de combinar i incorporen un material Flyknit reciclat i molt elàstic (i una zona del turmell suau que s'hi adapta perfectament).El logotip Swoosh cosit i el clip al taló de poliuretà termoplàstic aporten un toc d'intriga per dominar el carrer amb un amortiment VaporMax increïblement suau.

      • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Anthracite/Negre
      • Model: DH4084-001

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • Aquest producte s'ha dissenyat de manera responsable utilitzant materials reciclats de residus dels consumidors i del procés de fabricació. Un dels nostres passos més importants en el nostre objectiu d'eliminar els residus i les emissions de carboni és triar els nostres materials perquè representen més del 70 % de la petjada de qualsevol producte. Mitjançant la reutilització de plàstics, fils i teixits, reduïm significativament les nostres emissions. El nostre objectiu és utilitzar tants materials reciclats com sigui possible sense comprometre el rendiment, la durabilitat i l'estil.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (114)

      4.5 Estrelles

      • Ich liebe yaraks

        Diyar619908181 - 01 d’oct. de 2022

        I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast

      • Comfy & look great but let down by build quality

        Harrison.10 - 30 de set. de 2022

        Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.

      • Ultra comfortable and dry!

        5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05 de set. de 2022

        My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!