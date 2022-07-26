Aquest model original de cross-training ara et permet gaudir d'un estil formal o informal en un tres i no res. Els detalls, com ara el tancament amb veta adherent al avantpeu, afegeixen un toc retro, alhora que la pell es desgasta perfectament. Per arrodonir-les, l'amortiment Air manté la comoditat durant les sortides llargues. On portaràs les teves Trainer?
Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.
5 Estrelles
AndrewH829331448 - 26 de jul. de 2022
Released in my birth year so I had to pick up. Very comfortable. Never had a low drop sneaker before but I like it. Love the grey colorway. Nike, please make more colors! This is great!
3d2f2723-c99d-49eb-95af-d68fbd69d3f1 - 22 de juny de 2022
Use these for casual wear bc they are so comfy and stylish, also occasionally wear them for weights in the gym. Overall great shoe.