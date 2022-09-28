Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Nike Air Presto

      Sabatilles - Home

      124,99 €

      Puntuació alta
      Blanc/Pure Platinum
      Negre/Negre/Negre
      Negre/Blanc/Negre
      Dissenya el teu producte Nike By You

      Les Nike Air Presto presenten un disseny elegant més còmode que el de la teva samarreta preferida per millorar les bones sensacions i el look de velocitat. La funda elàstica proporciona un ajust agradable com el d'un mitjó i l'escuma supersuau ofereix una trepitjada reactiva. Un cop te les posis, no te les voldràs treure mai més.

      • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Negre
      • Model: CT3550-003

      Ressenyes (72)

      4.7 Estrelles

      • Wonderful and Comfortable

        PDPTESTScreenname - 28 de set. de 2022

        Excellent shoes with comfort .

      • Comfiest shoes I've ever owned

        WilliamF223466826 - 23 de set. de 2022

        I got these just for daily/casual wear and can say they the comfiest shoes I've ever had. Normally I'm an 11.5 in Nikes, but for these I went with the 12 and they fit perfectly. Because it's a sock like fit there's tons of room for your feet to fit comfortably, and they slide on and off with ease. Not sure how they'd hold up for running or going to the gym, but for casual/daily wear they are easily my favorite shoes I've ever owned. Highly recommend!

      • Very comfortable! Durability is very lacking..

        af79b76b-6334-4776-b5e2-d39d7dc0a42e - 10 de set. de 2022

        These are very comfortable shoes! Unfortunately just like the last prestos, the durability is very weak. Tears along the side after a month or 2... I bought them for the comfort but will not buy again because they wear out too quick and I just wear them to work.