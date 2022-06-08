Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Nike Air

      Part superior curta - Dona

      23,97 €
      29,99 €
      20 % de descompte

      Aquesta part superior, amb un teixit de punt elàstic i un ajust cenyit, està confeccionada tenint en compte els teus leggings i pantalons de cintura alta preferits. El logotip, que forma part de la col·lecció Air, destaca per un logotip Swoosh brodat a la part frontal central.

      • Color mostrat: Negre
      • Model: DN5852-010

      Talles i ajustos

      • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla S i fa 175 cm d'alçada
      • Ajust entallat per oferir un look a mida

      • Hot

        58566c6c-a161-433c-acd9-a41d5839591f - 08 de juny de 2022

        Beautiful color. Please continue this color. The fit is tight Stretchy and flattering. It feels thin so great for hot days. I have not washed it so I don't know the druability.