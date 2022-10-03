T'encanta el look clàssic dels anys 80, però et fascina el ritme trepidant del món contemporani? Et presentem les Air Max TW. El disseny captivador, que s'inspira en la franquícia preada que va exhibir l'amortiment Nike Air al món i va establir les bases per a l'estètica esportiva i urbana d'avui dia, ofereix molta comoditat i estil. La part superior lleugera destaca en qualsevol conjunt, amb línies angulars i orgàniques que creen un efecte tàctil fascinant. Les combinacions de colors de contrast fan que siguin encara més fàcils de combinar. Si estàs a punt per al següent nivell, les cinc cambres per sota dels peus aporten un toc innovador a l'amortiment Air visible.
3 Estrelles
JesuA948296935 - 03 d’oct. de 2022
Espero que no sean, el remplazo de las TN.
garynathans156884867 - 01 d’oct. de 2022
I’m sure Nike tw is far from new and they had a tw range in the 80’s. The 80’s ones were cross trainers and on first impressions were much better. Just facts.
Emily A. - 29 de set. de 2022
I’m a huge fan of Nike’s retro-styled sneakers and often find myself trawling through the secondary market to find OG colourways, however this brand-new model ticks all the boxes. The sleek stylings and well-composed colourway are a match made in heaven and let’s not forget the fact that these are one of the most comfortable kicks I’ve stepped into in recent years. As a hardcore sneakerhead it’s hard not to notice the ’90s influence, which is a massive yes from me. Excited to see further colourways drop!