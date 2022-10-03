Omet per passar al contingut principal
|

Termes de cerca populars

Millors suggeriments

      Materials sostenibles

      Nike Air Max TW

      Sabatilles - Home

      159,99 €

      Negre/Negre/Blanc/Blanc
      Blanc/Racer Blue/Negre/Speed Yellow

      T'encanta el look clàssic dels anys 80, però et fascina el ritme trepidant del món contemporani? Et presentem les Air Max TW. El disseny captivador, que s'inspira en la franquícia preada que va exhibir l'amortiment Nike Air al món i va establir les bases per a l'estètica esportiva i urbana d'avui dia, ofereix molta comoditat i estil. La part superior lleugera destaca en qualsevol conjunt, amb línies angulars i orgàniques que creen un efecte tàctil fascinant. Les combinacions de colors de contrast fan que siguin encara més fàcils de combinar. Si estàs a punt per al següent nivell, les cinc cambres per sota dels peus aporten un toc innovador a l'amortiment Air visible.

      • Color mostrat: Blanc/Racer Blue/Negre/Speed Yellow
      • Model: DQ3984-100

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • Aquest producte s'ha dissenyat de manera responsable utilitzant materials reciclats de residus dels consumidors i del procés de fabricació. Un dels nostres passos més importants en el nostre objectiu d'eliminar els residus i les emissions de carboni és triar els nostres materials perquè representen més del 70 % de la petjada de qualsevol producte. Mitjançant la reutilització de plàstics, fils i teixits, reduïm significativament les nostres emissions. El nostre objectiu és utilitzar tants materials reciclats com sigui possible sense comprometre el rendiment, la durabilitat i l'estil.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (3)

      3 Estrelles

      • Muy fea

        JesuA948296935 - 03 d’oct. de 2022

        Espero que no sean, el remplazo de las TN.

      • garynathans156884867 - 01 d’oct. de 2022

        I’m sure Nike tw is far from new and they had a tw range in the 80’s. The 80’s ones were cross trainers and on first impressions were much better. Just facts.

      • A future classic.

        Emily A. - 29 de set. de 2022

        I’m a huge fan of Nike’s retro-styled sneakers and often find myself trawling through the secondary market to find OG colourways, however this brand-new model ticks all the boxes. The sleek stylings and well-composed colourway are a match made in heaven and let’s not forget the fact that these are one of the most comfortable kicks I’ve stepped into in recent years. As a hardcore sneakerhead it’s hard not to notice the ’90s influence, which is a massive yes from me. Excited to see further colourways drop!

        El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig o d'un obsequi.
        #productsprovidedbynike