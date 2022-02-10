Omet per passar al contingut principal
|

Termes de cerca populars

Millors suggeriments

      Materials sostenibles

      Nike Air Max Pre-Day

      Sabatilles per a dona

      139,99 €

      Les Nike Air Max Pre-Day actualitzen el look tradicional de Nike Running i el porten al següent nivell. Aquest model presenta un disseny adaptat al ritme desenfrenat d'avui dia.Reten homenatge al passat amb un disseny que està confeccionat amb, almenys, un 20 % de materials reciclats per mantenir viva l'estètica esportiva retro.La nova cambra Air afegeix un toc d'energia al look que atreu totes les mirades amb un amortiment increïblement suau.

      • Color mostrat: Negre/Platejat metal·litzat/Blanc
      • Model: DC4025-001

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • Aquest producte s'ha dissenyat de manera responsable utilitzant materials reciclats de residus dels consumidors i del procés de fabricació. Un dels nostres passos més importants en el nostre objectiu d'eliminar els residus i les emissions de carboni és triar els nostres materials perquè representen més del 70 % de la petjada de qualsevol producte. Mitjançant la reutilització de plàstics, fils i teixits, reduïm significativament les nostres emissions. El nostre objectiu és utilitzar tants materials reciclats com sigui possible sense comprometre el rendiment, la durabilitat i l'estil.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (9)

      4.7 Estrelles

      • Comfortable & stylish, but be careful in the rain!

        MorganT381505786 - 10 de febr. de 2022

        I really love these shoes as my favorite color is purple and they are super comfortable. The only problem is that the soles aren't great on wet/slippery surfaces so you can easily slip if it has been raining. These shoes are more meant for wearing indoors so I suggest to wear different ones if you will be doing activities outside especially on rainy days!

      • so dope

        J U. - 26 de gen. de 2022

        this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line

      • Best Shoe

        DR59017070 - 14 de gen. de 2022

        My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.