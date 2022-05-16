Omet per passar al contingut principal
|

Termes de cerca populars

Millors suggeriments

      Materials sostenibles

      Nike Air Max Motif

      Sabatilles - Nen/a petit/a

      55,47 €
      84,99 €
      34 % de descompte

      Puntuació alta

      Una nova era de la història Air Max. Les Nike Air Max Motif reten homenatge a les icòniques AM1, una llegenda de la moda urbana des del 87, amb una versió futurista per a la generació dels teus fills. Les línies de disseny aporten tocs retro i una unitat Air redissenyada proporciona amortiment ultrasuau perquè els peus petits tinguin tot el que els cal per jugar tot el dia.

      • Color mostrat: Blanc/Blanc/Negre
      • Model: DH9389-100

      Talles i ajustos

      • El disseny queda petit; et recomanem que demanis una talla més

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • Aquest producte s'ha dissenyat de manera responsable utilitzant materials reciclats de residus dels consumidors i del procés de fabricació. Un dels nostres passos més importants en el nostre objectiu d'eliminar els residus i les emissions de carboni és triar els nostres materials perquè representen més del 70 % de la petjada de qualsevol producte. Mitjançant la reutilització de plàstics, fils i teixits, reduïm significativament les nostres emissions. El nostre objectiu és utilitzar tants materials reciclats com sigui possible sense comprometre el rendiment, la durabilitat i l'estil.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (19)

      4.4 Estrelles

      • Stylish & Comfortable

        Bambi - 17 de maig de 2022

        Theses shoes are super stylish and comfortable. They can be dressed up or worn casually. My son and I both love the look. They are his go to shoe. He wants to wear them all the time!

        El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig o d'un obsequi.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Decent shoe overall

        Brittany - 14 de maig de 2022

        We got these shoes for our daughter (7 yrs) to have as a universal put in sneaker. For play, running errands, etc. I will say that they are holding up so far, and with how rough she plays they were up for a challenge. Although it has been a Short while so far, they’re still looking good and wear well. My daughter has expressed to me that they’re comfortable on her actual foot and she can “run and jump a lot when at recess and playing outside” so that’s her take! I will say, having limited strings (no true laces, just elastic to keep them on the foot) can be a challenge for those with wider feet as she does. They were tight to put on the first couple times, because they were still new but it got a little more stretched and got easier as time went on. It helps to keep the laces from dragging the floor or becoming undone for children that may not know how to tie the best or if you just don’t want to bother with laces, altogether. On the flip side, however, if the elastic feels too snug, you cant loosen them as you could traditional laces so be mindful of that.

        El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig o d'un obsequi.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Air max motif for little kids

        Kaleah - 14 de maig de 2022

        My daughter loves her new air max motifs. They are very comfortable and had no problem wearing them all day long. As a parent I love how her foot slides right into the shoe . The look and feel of the shoe is awesome as well. I will definitely recommend this shoe to family and friends.

        El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig o d'un obsequi.
        #productsprovidedbynike