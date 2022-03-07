Les Nike Air Max Furyosa presenten un disseny atrevit que s'inspira en les sabatilles de running de ritme accelerat dels anys 90 i combinen innovació i comoditat amb un estil atrevit.La unitat Air apilada i asimètrica al taló ofereix molt d'amortiment.L'amortiment ultrasuau al taló, la zona del turmell enconxada i la llengüeta enconxada ofereixen la màxima comoditat natural.Per si no n'hi hagués prou, el sistema de llaçada doble et permet expressar-te al màxim amb detalls DIY que proporcionen més comoditat.
J E. - 07 de març de 2022
I LOVE these shoes, super cute and super comfy for a person with a bad back who walks a lot. Unfortunately, the toe box is smaller than usual, and ALL my Nikes are 7.5. I will be returning and now have to wait until they come back in stock for a size 8. :(.
W J. - 27 de des. de 2021
I made the right decision by downloading the sneakers app thank for getting my order to me on time
Ingrid S. - 05 de des. de 2021
Honestly, feels like you’re walking on clouds. This shoe is so comfortable & I loveeee the color! I’m usually an 8.5 with Nike shoes but for this one I had to size up to a 9.