Omet per passar al contingut principal
|

Termes de cerca populars

Millors suggeriments

      Materials sostenibles

      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer

      Sabatilles - Home

      159,99 €

      Puntuació alta
      Ghost Green/Pink Blast/Photo Blue/Negre
      Pure Platinum/Blanc/Pure Platinum/Negre
      Negre/Blanc

      En homenatge al llegat i a la innovació, hem combinat dues icones (una d'antiga i una de nova) per anar més enllà del que s'espera a les Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer. El teixit Flyknit, increïblement lleuger i transpirable, es combina perfectament amb un amortiment Air Max increïblement còmode. Corda't les sabatilles i deixa que els peus decideixin.

      • Color mostrat: Pure Platinum/Blanc/Pure Platinum/Negre
      • Model: DJ6106-002

      Talles i ajustos

      • El disseny queda gran; et recomanem que demanis mitja talla menys

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • Aquest producte s'ha dissenyat de manera responsable utilitzant materials reciclats de residus dels consumidors i del procés de fabricació. Un dels nostres passos més importants en el nostre objectiu d'eliminar els residus i les emissions de carboni és triar els nostres materials perquè representen més del 70 % de la petjada de qualsevol producte. Mitjançant la reutilització de plàstics, fils i teixits, reduïm significativament les nostres emissions. El nostre objectiu és utilitzar tants materials reciclats com sigui possible sense comprometre el rendiment, la durabilitat i l'estil.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (28)

      4.2 Estrelles

      • Best workout shoe

        Sammy22 - 22 de set. de 2022

        This has got to be the best running shoe on the market. The material is perfect if you tend to sweat while running so no odor stays. Also very easy to clean the material if needed. They fit true to size but i do have to say the only downside with these is they do take a little bit more time to put on but no issue. These are the most comfortable shoe I own so definitely worth it.

        El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig o d'un obsequi.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • The best of both worlds

        Rue - 22 de set. de 2022

        This shoe is the perfect blend of the Nike pre day and Nike fly knit runner. It was immediately comfy as you slide it on. ZERO Break-in required. Insanely comfortable and ready to rock right out of the box. It does run a tad long but wide footers will need the 1/2 upsize to feel comfortable in the already luxurious silhouette. It rivals the Pegasus and offers a solid base for anyone looking to do some serious running or recovery running. The midsole is insanely comfortable and the air max unit is bouncier than expected since it isn’t caged. The laces hold well and the fly knit doesn’t seem like it will fall apart. The waffle tread system is perfect to keep you locked in and locked down.

        El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig o d'un obsequi.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Quality Comfort

        Jamal - 22 de set. de 2022

        The fit of the shoes are extremely form fitting. The shoe fits like a glove and is comfortable for my cardio needs. The design of the shoes is unique, I usually stay away from mesh shoes, but this was well thought out in its color scheme. The mesh like material makes the shoe very breathable, so even on hot day of walking outside, my feet stayed cool. Definitely can wear this shoes all day and is versatile for exercising and casual enough for work. The the thing I liked best about the shoe is the color scheme, the checkered black,white,gray gives it a mild appearance but stands out because of the mesh design.

        El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig o d'un obsequi.
        #productsprovidedbynike