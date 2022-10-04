Les Nike Air Max Excee, inspirades en les Nike Air Max 90, són la celebració d'un clàssic des d'un punt de vista nou. Les línies de disseny allargades i les proporcions distorsionades de la part superior aporten un toc modern a unes sabatilles emblemàtiques.
RebeccaL634887398 - 04 d’oct. de 2022
So cute! But agree that they run small and narrow. I am sizing up also! The fabric is really nice especially the ones with the suede. They are a big stiff and hard too. Hopefully they are comfortable.
0834abeb-0cdd-47de-ac13-ab33a1c2e7ad - 04 de set. de 2022
The shoes are so cute; they are a bit narrow, though, so I had to size up, so now it's a little too long 😭. Other than that I like the shoes and I can't wait to wear them.
MarionM - 31 de gen. de 2022
Geiler Schuh.. Passt zur Jogging und zur Jeans.. Muß man etwas einlaufen. Ansonsten tip Top. 😊