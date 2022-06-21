Les Nike Air Max Dia ofereixen un look elevat i fluid amb una forma molt elegant. La part superior minimalista modernitza el look, mentre que la unitat Max Air, envoltada amb una placa completa de poliuretà transparent, s'amplifica encara més amb una entresola extragran per a un toc d'estil addicional.
4.5 Estrelles
21 de juny de 2022
I loved this Nike shoes when i first tried them on cuz they are soooo comfortable! The mesh material makes my feet easy to breathe :) The air-filled bottom is a super great support to my feet and i can walk much longer with them. Plus, the customer service is wonderful! I bought my shoes smaller and returned them immediately. Nike got me covered and i got the new pairs in just a week!
11 de maig de 2022
I got the white, black and gold. They look dope! I tried them on and they seem comfy! There is not a lot of arch support so if that's what you need, you may need an insert. I recommend these - especially for the sale price!
27 d'abr. de 2022
I bought the shoes for my wife who has low arches. She loves them and wants another pair. She mainly wears them for walking our dog.