Les Nike Air Max Dawn ofereixen un look inspirat en l'ADN esportiu amb un disseny que està confeccionat, almenys, amb un 20 % de materials reciclats per pes. L'ant suau i la tela lleugera combinen un estil de running vintage amb un disseny innovador. L'escuma suau de l'entresola s'inclina cap al taló per oferir energia addicional, alhora que el patró de la sola exterior aporta més tracció. L'amortiment Air ofereix un estil optimista que t'acompanyarà durant tot el dia.
Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.
4.2 Estrelles
Chunky - 14 d’ag. de 2022
The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.
FA110 - 14 d’ag. de 2022
I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.
Joe - 13 de jul. de 2022
This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.