      Materials sostenibles

      Nike Air Max Dawn

      Sabatilles - Home

      119,99 €

      Puntuació alta
      Sail/Coconut Milk/Blanc
      Blanc/Negre/University Gold/Gorge Green

      Les Nike Air Max Dawn ofereixen un look inspirat en l'ADN esportiu amb un disseny que està confeccionat, almenys, amb un 20 % de materials reciclats per pes. L'ant suau i la tela lleugera combinen un estil de running vintage amb un disseny innovador. L'escuma suau de l'entresola s'inclina cap al taló per oferir energia addicional, alhora que el patró de la sola exterior aporta més tracció. L'amortiment Air ofereix un estil optimista que t'acompanyarà durant tot el dia.

      • Color mostrat: Blanc/Negre/University Gold/Gorge Green
      • Model: DM0013-101

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • Aquest producte s'ha dissenyat de manera responsable utilitzant materials reciclats de residus dels consumidors i del procés de fabricació. Un dels nostres passos més importants en el nostre objectiu d'eliminar els residus i les emissions de carboni és triar els nostres materials perquè representen més del 70 % de la petjada de qualsevol producte. Mitjançant la reutilització de plàstics, fils i teixits, reduïm significativament les nostres emissions. El nostre objectiu és utilitzar tants materials reciclats com sigui possible sense comprometre el rendiment, la durabilitat i l'estil.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (25)

      4.2 Estrelles

      • A bit much

        Chunky - 14 d’ag. de 2022

        The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.

        El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig o d'un obsequi.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Outstanding Future/Retro Comfort

        FA110 - 14 d’ag. de 2022

        I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.

      • Great sneakers

        Joe - 13 de jul. de 2022

        This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.

        El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig o d'un obsequi.
        #productsprovidedbynike