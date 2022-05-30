Les Nike Air Max AP connecten passat i present amb una comoditat de primera classe i un disseny elegant i esportiu. Els tocs tradicionals reten homenatge a les Air Max 97, alhora que la part superior estilitzada i l'entresola suau afegeixen un look actualitzat. El disseny de perfil baix amb zona del turmell enconxada i suau, malla transpirable i una plantilla còmoda combina amb qualsevol conjunt.
30 de maig de 2022
Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!
19 de maig de 2022
It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.
22 d'abr. de 2022
These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.