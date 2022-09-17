Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Nike Air Max 95 Essential

      Sabatilles - Home

      179,99 €

      Puntuació alta
      Negre/Gris fosc/Negre
      Dissenya el teu producte Nike By You

      Les Nike Air Max 95 Essential s'inspiren en el cos humà.L'entresola representa la columna vertebral, els panells graduats són els músculs, els traus dels cordons són les costelles i la malla a la part superior és la pell.

      • Color mostrat: Negre/Gris fosc/Negre
      • Model: CI3705-001

      Ressenyes (33)

      4.3 Estrelles

      • Bad shoes

        john867322083 - 17 de set. de 2022

        Bad Shoes the sides and the soles were after peeling off after only using for several months Most likely the worst shoe I've ever had definitely will not recommend these if your looking for something for daily use

      • Sole crumbles in few months

        2944a0bb-0d52-4d5a-96c6-b68b68cd0c0a - 07 de set. de 2022

        this is the best and most comfortable model, but after six months the sole crumbles and becomes completely unusable. I hope it was a defect in the foam in my lot, and not all sneakers have this problem, but any way it's unacceptable

      • Nice shoe

        S U. - 03 de febr. de 2022

        Sadly not a good fit...Will reorder