Comoditat. Eficàcia provada. Les Nike Air Max 90 continuen fidels a les seves arrels de running amb la sola exterior tipus gofra emblemàtica, els revestiments cosits i els detalls de poliuretà termoplàstic als reforços dels traus. Els colors en contrast li donen un aspecte i un tacte actuals.
5 Estrelles
KatarzynaT824677028 - 27 de juny de 2022
Są piękne!
JasonS - 04 de juny de 2022
These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.