      Air Jordan XXXVI Low

      Sabatilles de bàsquet - Home

      87,47 €
      174,99 €
      50 % de descompte

      Aprofita l'energia que va provocar una revolució en el bàsquet. Les AJ XXXVI són unes de les sabatilles de bàsquet Air Jordan més lleugeres fins ara, amb una part superior minimalista i duradora que incorpora revestiments de reforç. També integren l'amortiment Zoom Air per oferir més reactivitat. Domina la pista amb la confiança sense esforç d'aquest model lleuger.

      • Color mostrat: Negre/Washed Teal/Vivid Sulfur/Rush Pink
      • Model: DH0833-063

      Ressenyes (6)

      4.5 Estrelles

      • Simply the best baseball shoes

        mykolal235740365 - 02 d’oct. de 2022

        My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!

      • Fantastic and game changing.

        885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27 de set. de 2022

        Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.

      • Wicked shoes

        GabrielaS138469298 - 04 d’ag. de 2022

        In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer