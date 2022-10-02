Aprofita l'energia que va provocar una revolució en el bàsquet. Les AJ XXXVI són unes de les sabatilles de bàsquet Air Jordan més lleugeres fins ara, amb una part superior minimalista i duradora que incorpora revestiments de reforç. També integren l'amortiment Zoom Air per oferir més reactivitat. Domina la pista amb la confiança sense esforç d'aquest model lleuger.
4.5 Estrelles
mykolal235740365 - 02 d’oct. de 2022
My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!
885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27 de set. de 2022
Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.
GabrielaS138469298 - 04 d’ag. de 2022
In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer