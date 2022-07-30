Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE

      Sabatilles - Dona

      139,99 €

      Estigues a l'altura amb un estil increïble. Aquestes sabatilles actualitzen la màgia original de la icona amb una sola amb plataforma i un estil de perfil baix. L'amortiment Air ofereix més elevació i la pell elegant en colors de contrast aporta un toc visual interessant.

      • Color mostrat: Negre/Sail/Gym Red
      • Model: DQ1823-006

      Ressenyes (4)

      5 Estrelles

      • Fire!!!

        ayannai - 30 de jul. de 2022

        I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!

      • 97722669-48ad-4287-921b-1a601513d610 - 25 de maig de 2022

        I look cool now

      • These Shoes Are Fire!

        14906026998 - 14 de març de 2022

        I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!