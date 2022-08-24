La confecció que evoca els anys 80, els detalls atrevits i l'estil llampant es combinen amb un enconxat suau a la zona del turmell de perfil mitjà i un tancament amb veta adherent. A més, la pell de nubuc vellutat i l'ant sintètic ofereixen un acabat prèmium.
4 Estrelles
EmilyS973587410 - 24 d’ag. de 2022
I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!