      Nike Air Force 1 LV8

      Sabatilles - Nen/a

      99,99 €

      Crida l'atenció amb aquesta actualització innovadora d'un model original de bàsquet. El calidoscopi de colors brillants i estampats alegres (com ara un logotip Swoosh que somriu), que connecta la comoditat per al bàsquet amb l'estil per al dia a dia, afegeix un toc divertit a un model clàssic dels anys 80 per lluir un look molt creatiu en qualsevol ocasió.

      • Color mostrat: Blanc/Blanc/Total Orange/Blanc
      • Model: DV1366-111

      Ressenyes (3)

      3.7 Estrelles

      • Gooood

        e7be94f3-da16-48cf-970a-72c1950e5477 - 18 de set. de 2022

        Goood

      • Worn once - already broken - not usual Nike quality

        Eliza Jane MetherallR - 24 de jul. de 2022

        Worn once by our son in the city for a walk and the material is already torn where it meets the leather near the laces. Not the usual quality one expects from Nike. These are shoes aimed for children, by a sporting goods company, yet can’t withstand a walk in the city.

      • Parfaite !

        JuandiZ811752821 - 03 de jul. de 2022

        Juste un petit problème lorsque je mets mes chaussures l'arrière se plisse un peu. Sinon elle me conviennent parfaitement je recommande ce produit.