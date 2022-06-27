Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0

      Botes - Dona

      149,99 €

      Puntuació alta
      Summit White/Negre/Summit White/Sail
      Fossil Stone/Fossil Stone/Fossil Stone/Blanc perla

      Fetes per portar-te a tot arreu, les Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 estan inspirades en l'estil AF1 militar. La pell rugosa i resistent amb revestiment està dissenyada perquè no et mullis. Els tacs grans i preparats per l'hivern de la sola proporcionen tracció sense augmentar l'alçada. La corretja té un elegant ganxo metàl·lic emblemàtic de la vestimenta militar tradicional.

      • Color mostrat: Summit White/Negre/Summit White/Sail
      • Model: DC3584-100

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Ressenyes (70)

      4.8 Estrelles

      • Sneakers for granddaughter

        Anna Bluv - 27 de juny de 2022

        I bought those sneakers for my 14 years old granddaughter. She saw this sneakers on line and asked me to buy them. She liked them from the first time she tried them on. Now it is her favorite sneakers. It is hot outside, but she is still wearing them all the time. Only one thing -she has to wear them with the high socks, otherwise the back of the shoes rubs her feet.

      • Super fresh

        SupraSonic - 10 de juny de 2022

        The shoes look super clean and are totally unisex. I received numerous compliments from strangers just wearing them around town, people asking what version they are. They're super easy to style and go with everything. Really happy with them

      • AF1 2.0

        chantelly - 03 de maig de 2022

        great shoe , came quick ,was easy to purchase online . satisfied customer!!!!