Fetes per portar-te a tot arreu, les Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 estan inspirades en l'estil AF1 militar. La pell rugosa i resistent amb revestiment està dissenyada perquè no et mullis. Els tacs grans i preparats per l'hivern de la sola proporcionen tracció sense augmentar l'alçada. La corretja té un elegant ganxo metàl·lic emblemàtic de la vestimenta militar tradicional.
4.8 Estrelles
Anna Bluv - 27 de juny de 2022
I bought those sneakers for my 14 years old granddaughter. She saw this sneakers on line and asked me to buy them. She liked them from the first time she tried them on. Now it is her favorite sneakers. It is hot outside, but she is still wearing them all the time. Only one thing -she has to wear them with the high socks, otherwise the back of the shoes rubs her feet.
SupraSonic - 10 de juny de 2022
The shoes look super clean and are totally unisex. I received numerous compliments from strangers just wearing them around town, people asking what version they are. They're super easy to style and go with everything. Really happy with them
chantelly - 03 de maig de 2022
great shoe , came quick ,was easy to purchase online . satisfied customer!!!!