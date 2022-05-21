Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Materials sostenibles

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

      Sabatilles - Dona

      119,99 €

      Puntuació alta

      Juga sense preocupacions. El model original que va marcar la història de les sabatilles s'actualitza amb pell sintètica. A més, estan confeccionades amb un 20 % de materials reciclats.

      • Color mostrat: Blanc/Negre/Platejat metal·litzat/Blanc
      • Model: DC9486-101

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • Aquest producte s'ha dissenyat de manera responsable utilitzant materials reciclats de residus dels consumidors i del procés de fabricació. Un dels nostres passos més importants en el nostre objectiu d'eliminar els residus i les emissions de carboni és triar els nostres materials perquè representen més del 70 % de la petjada de qualsevol producte. Mitjançant la reutilització de plàstics, fils i teixits, reduïm significativament les nostres emissions. El nostre objectiu és utilitzar tants materials reciclats com sigui possible sense comprometre el rendiment, la durabilitat i l'estil.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (46)

      4.7 Estrelles

      • Comfy, light shoe!

        Lvalle16 - 21 de maig de 2022

        I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.

      • Average comfort

        AF1 - 20 de maig de 2022

        The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.

      • Love these shoes

        Rachel - 19 de maig de 2022

        I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.

