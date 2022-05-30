D'ajust lleuger i cenyit, els pantalons curts ràpids Nike Air Dri-FIT Fast presenten un disseny optimitzat per al teu dia a dia. Un arc de Sant Martí serigrafiat accentua l'estampat atrevit, mostrant la passió pel Swoosh. Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 50 %.
3.5 Estrelles
b506065c-1501-40ad-9c50-c4e121b51876 - 30 de maig de 2022
I love these shorts - but I would recommend getting a size up, they are very tight. I swapped for M and they feel so much more comfortable to get on and wear.
8947250769 - 28 de març de 2022
Nice but very tight and small like a kid size. order 1 or 2sizes larger.