Omet per passar al contingut principal
|

Termes de cerca populars

Millors suggeriments

      Materials sostenibles

      Nike Air Fast

      Pantalons curts de 18 cm amb cintura mitjana de running - Dona

      31,47 €
      44,99 €
      30 % de descompte

      D'ajust lleuger i cenyit, els pantalons curts ràpids Nike Air Dri-FIT Fast presenten un disseny optimitzat per al teu dia a dia. Un arc de Sant Martí serigrafiat accentua l'estampat atrevit, mostrant la passió pel Swoosh. Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 50 %.

      • Color mostrat: Smoke Grey
      • Model: DM7791-084

      Talles i ajustos

      • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla S i fa 171 cm d'alçada
      • Ajust cenyit per a una subjecció més ferma

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
      • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (2)

      3.5 Estrelles

      • Great shorts - size up.

        b506065c-1501-40ad-9c50-c4e121b51876 - 30 de maig de 2022

        I love these shorts - but I would recommend getting a size up, they are very tight. I swapped for M and they feel so much more comfortable to get on and wear.

      • Nice but very tight.

        8947250769 - 28 de març de 2022

        Nice but very tight and small like a kid size. order 1 or 2sizes larger.