      Nike Air Essentials

      Leggings - Nena

      25,47 €
      27,99 €

      Puntuació alta
      Negre/Blanc/Light Smoke Grey
      Worn Blue/Crimson Bliss/Football Grey
      Atomic Green/Atmosphere/Olive Aura

      Aquests leggings suaus, còmodes i elàstics encaixaran perfectament en els teus looks setmanals. Estan confeccionats amb el nostre teixit de jersei de punt perquè puguis portar-los tot el dia, mentre aporten l’estil AIR de dalt a baix.

      • Color mostrat: Negre/Blanc/Light Smoke Grey
      • Model: DM8369-010

      Talles i ajustos

      • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 141 cm d'alçada
      • Ajust cenyit per a una subjecció més ferma

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Ressenyes (23)

      4.5 Estrelles

      • Nike Girl’s leggings

        dco1029 - 25 de maig de 2022

        Leggings are soft to the touch, my daughter says they’re very comfortable. Material is not see through at all. My daughter’s favorite part of the leggings is the white band that sits right at the base of her belly button. She stated that it provides comfort and support, definitely would recommend!

      • Leggings

        Padded bra - 23 de maig de 2022

        These leggings had a good fit but my daughter felt that the white band across the top was to big and mad some discomfort when running that part folded over. She really loved the style they really matched her style simple with a pop.

      • Girl

        Ailani - 23 de maig de 2022

        My little girl is 6 years old and weights 87 pounds. It’s very hard to buy her leggings that go above her tummy. These fit her very comfortable and above her tummy so her belly won’t she or be popping out. Fabric is so smooth and soft. Definitely will buy these type of leggings.

