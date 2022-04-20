Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Hora de jugar, després de l'entrenament o a casa, on portaràs la dessuadora que és lleugera com l'A-I-R però prou càlida per ser acollidora i permetre totes les teves aventures diàries?

      • Color mostrat: Blanc/Crimson Bliss/Worn Blue
      • Model: DM8372-100

      Talles i ajustos

      • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla S i fa 135 cm d'alçada
      • Ajust estàndard per a una sensació relaxada i natural

      • Crop hoodie- nice

        Crop Hoodie - 20 d’abr. de 2022

        Hoodie fits well and looks nice, the black color faded after first wash noticeably. The inside sticking is a but irritating without an under shirt.

      • The perfect hoodie

        Tone - 18 d’abr. de 2022

        My daughter absolutely loves this hoodie! The arms are a little long but she has enough room to grow into throughout the spring into the summer. Excellent material for a 3 year to run around in and not complain about being “too hot” like she does in anything else :).

      • Good fit, very stylish

        BigMike - 15 d’abr. de 2022

        I bought this crop hoodie for My 9 year old daughter. We absolutely love it. She is tall and skinny so We struggle to find clothes that fit her just right. This top fits her just right and is very warm. It is nice and stylish. The material is well made and very durable. We are 100% satisfied with our purchase, I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking for a hoodie crop top.

