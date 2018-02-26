Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Nike AF1 Lover XX

      Sabatilles - Dona

      129,99 €

      Off White/Platejat clar
      Cinder Orange/Cinder Orange

      Una silueta senzilla i sense cordons amb una entresola redoblada, un interior suau i perforacions iridescents que brillen quan reben llum directa.

      • Color mostrat: Off White/Platejat clar
      • Model: AO1523-100

      • Beyond expectations!

        RachelK962675194 - 26 de febr. de 2018

        All AF1s run slightly large on my feet (normally a 9 in Nike, but consistently an 8.5 in AF1 for my preferences). These slides are stylish, sleek and comfortable. I love simplicity and versatility, and these do just that, while maintaining a high-fashion feel. I really like these and plan to keep!