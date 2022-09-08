Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Nike AeroSwift

      Pantalons curts de running - Dona

      42,47 €
      64,99 €
      34 % de descompte

      Una tecnologia innovadora es combina amb materials lleugers perquè superis la teva millor marca personal. Els pantalons curts Nike AeroSwift s'han dissenyat per a la velocitat amb un tacte suau i un ajust entallat que afavoreix la llibertat de moviment.

      • Color mostrat: Vivid Purple/Carmesí brillant
      • Model: CZ9398-551

      Talles i ajustos

      • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla S i fa 177 cm d'alçada
      • Ajust entallat per oferir un look a mida

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Ressenyes (55)

      4.4 Estrelles

      • They feel as though you have nothing on!

        EdytaK632789806 - 08 de set. de 2022

        They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!

      • My FAVS

        LeslieD967332028 - 29 de juny de 2022

        These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.

      • love these shorts

        b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17 d’abr. de 2022

        I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.