Una tecnologia innovadora es combina amb materials lleugers perquè superis la teva millor marca personal. Els pantalons curts Nike AeroSwift s'han dissenyat per a la velocitat amb un tacte suau i un ajust entallat que afavoreix la llibertat de moviment.
EdytaK632789806 - 08 de set. de 2022
They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!
LeslieD967332028 - 29 de juny de 2022
These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.
b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17 d’abr. de 2022
I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.