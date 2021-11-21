Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Materials sostenibles

      Nike AeroSwift

      Pantalons curts de running de 10 cm - Home

      45,47 €
      64,99 €
      30 % de descompte

      Els pantalons curts Nike AeroSwift ofereixen un disseny lleuger ideal per a la cursa. La tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor i la cintura ventilada mantenen la ventilació i la frescor vagis on vagis. Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 75 %.

      • Color mostrat: Vivid Purple/Carmesí brillant
      • Model: CJ7840-552

      Talles i ajustos

      • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 186 cm d'alçada
      • Ajust estàndard per a una sensació relaxada i natural
      • Llargada de l'interior del camal: 9,5 cm (talla M)

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
      • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (25)

      3.9 Estrelles

      Elow - 22 de nov. de 2021

        The product is very comfortable and has excellent support. However the slit tends to run a little bit too high up on the leg. If you are looking for a running shorts with this feature than these shorts are great but if you are not looking to show additional leg skin I would not suggest the short because of the slit.

        El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig o d'un obsequi.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Lightweight shorts

        Chris - 21 de nov. de 2021

        These shorts are very lightweight and perfect for running. The material is sweat-wicking and ventilated so these will be good for the summer months. Even the waistband is comfortable. The slit up the side goes all the way up and was a bit to high for me. I got my normal size L and these were smaller than expected. I should have sized up. Overall these are nice eco-friendly running shorts, but keep in mind that they do run small.

        El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig o d'un obsequi.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Awesome running shorts, especially if you like to show some leg

        babymarmotgoescheep - 21 de nov. de 2021

        Most important thing first: the split sides on these shorts are *very* deep, basically going all the way up to the waistband. Depending on your comfort level, these might be more revealing than you'd like. I love ogling my husband's legs (and he doesn't mind showing them) though he says they probably aren't his favorite shorts for this reason. Other than the modesty issue, these shorts are super lightweight and while my husband's been enjoying these at the gym, he thinks he'll really get use out of them come summer when it's hot out and you really want something that ventilates.

        El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig o d'un obsequi.
        #productsprovidedbynike