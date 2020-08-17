La gorra Nike AeroBill Classic 99 presenta un teixit que capil·laritza la suor i la transpirabilitat millorada de les perforacions fetes amb làser que hi ha al davant, al darrere i als laterals. Les ventilacions addicionals de la part superior permeten que l'escalfor surti i t'ajuden a mantenir la frescor.
4.2 Estrelles
M A. - 17 d’ag. de 2020
I would recommend this hat to everyone. It's a great hat for hanging out with friends, for playing sports etc. and not only is it comfortable to wear, you look stylish at the same time!! It' a win win!! Buy this hat before it runs out because it's something you don't want to miss.
Breanna D. - 12 d’ag. de 2020
It’s breathable and structured at the same time. Really nice
L A. - 11 d’ag. de 2020
Very flexible and breathable. Not to stretchy so the one size is really tough.