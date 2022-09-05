Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Materials sostenibles

      Nike Storm-FIT ADV Run Division

      Pantalons de running - Home

      54,97 €
      109,99 €
      50 % de descompte

      La pluja i el vent són un petit obstacle per superar en el camí cap a l'èxit. Supera el repte amb els pantalons Run Division amb protecció contra el mal temps. Hem fet servir un disseny innovador per oferir una protecció avançada contra les inclemències meteorològiques i mantenir la comoditat en condicions extremes. A més, inclouen obertures amb cremallera al maluc i la part inferior del camal perquè controlis la temperatura. Aquesta peça és perfecta per al clima fred i pots portar-la tota sola o en combinació amb d'altres. Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 75 %.

      • Color mostrat: Negre
      • Model: DD6051-010

      Talles i ajustos

      • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 191 cm d'alçada
      • Ajust entallat per oferir un look a mida
      • Llargada de l'interior del camal: 74,5 cm

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
      • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (5)

      2.4 Estrelles

      • 14321458816 - 05 de set. de 2022

        It has poor quality and after 1 month of purchase, the seam of the back pocket and that of the right boot break. I do not recommend these pants and the temperature control slider is uncomfortable.

      • The designers must have never wore this pant

        15440033165 - 17 de maig de 2022

        The zips at the middle were designed to control temperature, but it is uncomfortable when the zips touch your legs.

      • Nice product on the photos but not confortable at all

        CamilleL939661279 - 13 de gen. de 2022

        I gifted that running pant to my husband for Christmas but had to return it back at the side zip pockets are not confortable at all. He could feel them scratching his skin walking a few steps trying the pants so imagine during a run.