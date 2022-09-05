La pluja i el vent són un petit obstacle per superar en el camí cap a l'èxit. Supera el repte amb els pantalons Run Division amb protecció contra el mal temps. Hem fet servir un disseny innovador per oferir una protecció avançada contra les inclemències meteorològiques i mantenir la comoditat en condicions extremes. A més, inclouen obertures amb cremallera al maluc i la part inferior del camal perquè controlis la temperatura. Aquesta peça és perfecta per al clima fred i pots portar-la tota sola o en combinació amb d'altres. Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 75 %.
2.4 Estrelles
14321458816 - 05 de set. de 2022
It has poor quality and after 1 month of purchase, the seam of the back pocket and that of the right boot break. I do not recommend these pants and the temperature control slider is uncomfortable.
15440033165 - 17 de maig de 2022
The zips at the middle were designed to control temperature, but it is uncomfortable when the zips touch your legs.
CamilleL939661279 - 13 de gen. de 2022
I gifted that running pant to my husband for Christmas but had to return it back at the side zip pockets are not confortable at all. He could feel them scratching his skin walking a few steps trying the pants so imagine during a run.