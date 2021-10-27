Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV

      Dessuadora amb caputxa i cremallera completa d'entrenament - Home

      84,47 €
      129,99 €
      35 % de descompte

      Dark Smoke Grey/Negre/Negre
      Caqui/Negre/Total Orange

      Equipa't per als entrenaments dels dies més freds amb aquesta dessuadora amb caputxa de teixit Fleece confeccionada amb calidesa avançada per rendir al màxim en condicions extremes. El teixit Fleece aïllant ajuda a fer que les peces de roba siguin transpirables alhora que reté el calor per mantenir la comoditat durant la fase de refredament. Vols més protecció? Una caputxa regulable i les obertures per als polzes ajuden a mantenir a ratlla el fred. La peça està confeccionada amb almenys un 75 % de fibres de polièster reciclat.

      • Color mostrat: Dark Smoke Grey/Negre/Negre
      • Model: DD2130-070

      Talles i ajustos

      • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla 2XL i fa 197 cm d'alçada (talles grans i per a persones altes)
      • Ajust estàndard per a una sensació relaxada i natural

      Ressenyes (3)

      4.7 Estrelles

      • Beautiful Jacket - Great Quality

        JoseLuisR917101501 - 27 d’oct. de 2021

        I'd highly recommend this to anyone. The quality is immediately apparent upon trying it on and looks incredibly stylish as well. I'm 5'8 176 lbs and ordered a large and though the length is a little long the arms and upper body fit perfectly. I don't mind the fit seeing as I like jackets like these to run a bit longer lengthwise. All in all, I'd highly recommend it to anyone seeking one. I can't speak yet to the durability because I just bought it but I'll update my review if possible after about 6 months of use at the gym.

      • Sharp looking hoodie

        LauraB123117024 - 25 d’oct. de 2021

        For right now I'm only giving it 4 stars. I'm short with short arms so I buy things both in the big boys section and smalls in mens. The sleeves bunch up more than I like but I'm used to that. It's already gotten down in the low 40s, for the price I thought this would be warmer. I tried wearing this in the 50s still it doesn't block the wind, doesn't keep the cold out. This is very sharp looking.

      • Nike outdid themselves

        S G. - 24 d’oct. de 2021

        Nike outdid themselves with this design as this is an upgrade from last year’s Therma model in colors and materials. It also looks even better in person. Sizes are on par with all other “Standard fit”. I’m 5’5, 250lbs and 2XL fits just right. Not too big nor too tight. Warmth is regulated because of the materials being used so you shouldn’t be sweating in the first few minutes of wearing it. Other than that, I’d say buy, you won’t be disappointed.