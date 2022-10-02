Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Materials sostenibles

      Nike ACG Smith Summit

      Pantalons Cargo - Home

      Vam fixar-nos en Smith Rock a la recerca de la inspiració i vam tornar als pantalons Cargo Nike ACG "Smith Summit", lleuger i duradors. Tenen un ajust ample i es poden transformar en pantalons curts quan fa calor. La gran quantitat de butxaques són perfectes per mantenir les teves coses sempre a prop i el mosquetó et permet enganxar-hi les claus. Aquest producte està confeccionat, almenys, amb un 75 % de polièster reciclat i teixit de nylon reciclat.

      • Color mostrat: Velvet Brown/Negre/Ironstone/Sanddrift
      • Model: DN3943-220

      Talles i ajustos

      • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 188 cm d'alçada
      • Ajust folgat per a una sensació d'amplitud

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • El nylon reciclat dels productes de Nike s'aprofita per elaborar una gran varietat de materials que s'utilitzen per fabricar pistes de tennis o xarxes per pescar. El nylon es neteja, es classifica i es talla en llàmines. Després, se sotmet a processos de reciclatge químics o mecànics per crear fils nous de nylon reciclat.
      • Les peces confeccionades amb materials fabricats fets amb nylon reciclat redueixen les emissions de diòxid de carboni fins a un 50 % en comparació amb el nylon nou.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      • Almost TOO comfortable. Nike, more color options please!

        ZacZ530788556 - 02 d’oct. de 2022

        These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!

      • Buy these NOW!

        LukeS425169371 - 07 de jul. de 2022

        I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.