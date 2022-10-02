Vam fixar-nos en Smith Rock a la recerca de la inspiració i vam tornar als pantalons Cargo Nike ACG "Smith Summit", lleuger i duradors. Tenen un ajust ample i es poden transformar en pantalons curts quan fa calor. La gran quantitat de butxaques són perfectes per mantenir les teves coses sempre a prop i el mosquetó et permet enganxar-hi les claus. Aquest producte està confeccionat, almenys, amb un 75 % de polièster reciclat i teixit de nylon reciclat.
5 Estrelles
ZacZ530788556 - 02 d’oct. de 2022
These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!
LukeS425169371 - 07 de jul. de 2022
I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.