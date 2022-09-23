Equipa't per a les activitats a la natura amb el disseny resistent i preparat per plantar cara a les inclemències del temps amb els pantalons Cargo Nike ACG "Smith Summit". Vam visitar Smith Rock, a Oregon (Estats Units), per trobar la inspiració i vam tornar amb el disseny d'uns pantalons resistents. Estan confeccionats amb, almenys, un 75 % de materials sostenibles, amb una mescla de polièster reciclat i fibres de nylon reciclat. La vora oberta i el camal entallat proporcionen un ajust senzill i folgat. La gran quantitat de butxaques són perfectes per mantenir les teves coses sempre a prop i el mosquetó et permet enganxar-hi les claus.
Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.
4.2 Estrelles
Noran-AshleyG813512468 - 23 de set. de 2022
Confortable, très bonne qualité, super design ! Reste un peu cher cependant..
6f7c767a-24fd-4c68-b8ef-2930d3a65540 - 14 d’abr. de 2022
These are comfy and look great, but the waist is way too loose, even though I made sure to buy a size with the right measurements. I'm sad that I have to return these but for the price, I'd rather have something that fits right.
2646200815 - 19 de febr. de 2022
My favourite pair of pants currently. Own both the black and the khaki version and love them both. Great fit, super comfortable and love the sustainable materials. Give us more clothing like this Nike :)