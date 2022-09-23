Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Materials sostenibles

      Nike ACG "Smith Summit"

      Pantalons Cargo - Dona

      89,97 €
      179,99 €
      50 % de descompte

      Equipa't per a les activitats a la natura amb el disseny resistent i preparat per plantar cara a les inclemències del temps amb els pantalons Cargo Nike ACG "Smith Summit". Vam visitar Smith Rock, a Oregon (Estats Units), per trobar la inspiració i vam tornar amb el disseny d'uns pantalons resistents. Estan confeccionats amb, almenys, un 75 % de materials sostenibles, amb una mescla de polièster reciclat i fibres de nylon reciclat. La vora oberta i el camal entallat proporcionen un ajust senzill i folgat. La gran quantitat de butxaques són perfectes per mantenir les teves coses sempre a prop i el mosquetó et permet enganxar-hi les claus.

      • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Summit White
      • Model: CV0617-011

      Talles i ajustos

      • Ajust estàndard per a una sensació relaxada i natural
      • El disseny queda gran; et recomanem que demanis la talla habitual per a un ajust folgat i una talla inferior per a un ajust més cenyit

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • El nylon reciclat dels productes de Nike s'aprofita per elaborar una gran varietat de materials que s'utilitzen per fabricar pistes de tennis o xarxes per pescar. El nylon es neteja, es classifica i es talla en llàmines. Després, se sotmet a processos de reciclatge químics o mecànics per crear fils nous de nylon reciclat.
      • Les peces confeccionades amb materials fabricats fets amb nylon reciclat redueixen les emissions de diòxid de carboni fins a un 50 % en comparació amb el nylon nou.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (5)

      4.2 Estrelles

      • Noran-AshleyG813512468 - 23 de set. de 2022

        Confortable, très bonne qualité, super design ! Reste un peu cher cependant..

      • Idk about the fit...

        6f7c767a-24fd-4c68-b8ef-2930d3a65540 - 14 d’abr. de 2022

        These are comfy and look great, but the waist is way too loose, even though I made sure to buy a size with the right measurements. I'm sad that I have to return these but for the price, I'd rather have something that fits right.

      • Love them!!

        2646200815 - 19 de febr. de 2022

        My favourite pair of pants currently. Own both the black and the khaki version and love them both. Great fit, super comfortable and love the sustainable materials. Give us more clothing like this Nike :)