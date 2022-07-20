Aquesta samarreta suau i ampla ofereix més ventilació. Presenta un ajust clàssic amb un toc d'amplitud. Si t'agrada gaudir de l'exterior, l'estampat amb forma de pulmó et recorda que has de parar un moment i respirar profundament per apreciar el paisatge. Aquest producte està confeccionat amb materials totalment sostenibles, amb una mescla de polièster reciclat i fibres de cotó orgànic. La mescla inclou, almenys, un 10 % de fibres reciclades o un 10 % de fibres de cotó orgànic.
Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.
5 Estrelles
d3c17a14-1443-40b7-a67d-0eee47269b9e - 21 de jul. de 2022
Best t-shirt I've purchased (ever). It's heavy duty but not hot, doesn't shrink and is extremely comfortable. I hike and camp a lot and this is perfect for any situation, whether I'm hiking in Yosemite or camping by a lake in IL. About to wear it out for a casual night because the stitching is great and not ironed on and the color doesn't fade. Better than any $100 T-shirt I've purchased. Well done Nike ACG!