Best t-shirt I've purchased (ever). It's heavy duty but not hot, doesn't shrink and is extremely comfortable. I hike and camp a lot and this is perfect for any situation, whether I'm hiking in Yosemite or camping by a lake in IL. About to wear it out for a casual night because the stitching is great and not ironed on and the color doesn't fade. Better than any $100 T-shirt I've purchased. Well done Nike ACG!