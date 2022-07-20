Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Aquesta samarreta suau i ampla ofereix més ventilació. Presenta un ajust clàssic amb un toc d'amplitud. Si t'agrada gaudir de l'exterior, l'estampat amb forma de pulmó et recorda que has de parar un moment i respirar profundament per apreciar el paisatge. Aquest producte està confeccionat amb materials totalment sostenibles, amb una mescla de polièster reciclat i fibres de cotó orgànic. La mescla inclou, almenys, un 10 % de fibres reciclades o un 10 % de fibres de cotó orgànic.

      • Color mostrat: Summit White
      • Model: DQ1815-121

      Talles i ajustos

      • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 183 cm d'alçada
      • Ajust relaxat per a una sensació d'amplitud

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • La mescla de polièster reciclat i cotó orgànic ens permet obtenir un material amb un rendiment excel·lent que redueix les emissions de carboni, el consum d'aigua i l'ús de productes químics en comparació amb les mescles fetes amb polièster verge i cotó d'agricultura convencional.
      • El cotó orgànic es conrea sense productes químics sintètics i consumeix menys aigua que el cotó convencional. El polièster reciclat redueix la quantitat de residus i les emissions de carboni en aproximadament un 30 %, en comparació amb el polièster nou.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      • Best T ever

        d3c17a14-1443-40b7-a67d-0eee47269b9e - 21 de jul. de 2022

        Best t-shirt I've purchased (ever). It's heavy duty but not hot, doesn't shrink and is extremely comfortable. I hike and camp a lot and this is perfect for any situation, whether I'm hiking in Yosemite or camping by a lake in IL. About to wear it out for a casual night because the stitching is great and not ironed on and the color doesn't fade. Better than any $100 T-shirt I've purchased. Well done Nike ACG!