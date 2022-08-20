Aquestes sabatilles t'acompanyaran durant les aventures a la ciutat, al parc o als camins. La part superior de materials combinats s'ha dissenyat i provat als paisatges escabrosos de la regió del Nord-oest del Pacífic per oferir durabilitat amb un estil senzill. La sola exterior de goma presenta un patró de tacs resistents actualitzat que s'adhereix als terrenys rocallosos i lliscants per pujar, baixar i recórrer camins de muntanya sense problemes.
Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.
4.8 Estrelles
PatrickW489286821 - 20 d’ag. de 2022
The sturdiness of my Danner hikers, the fit of my favorite Puma Californias, and the looks of a pair of Stan Smiths. Love at first sight and my feet like them too.
1lakerfans - 10 d’ag. de 2022
Very sturdy and comfortable. I needed support for Hallux rigidus. These did the job!
rioman - 02 d’ag. de 2022
When I think of ACG I think of element fighting materials. Definitely not waterproof. Not even water resistant. I was using the hose hit the top of the shoes & water got in right above where my toes are located. I am torn I like the look of them for sure. Comfortable for sure. I usually wear a 9.5 in Nike's but the 10 fit better. Love the purple & the brown.