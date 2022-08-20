Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Nike ACG Lowcate

      Sabatilles

      109,99 €

      Negre/Negre/Wolf Grey/Cool Grey
      Wolf Grey/Indigo Burst/Photon Dust/Carmesí brillant
      Light Iron Ore/Summit White/Volt/Malachite

      Aquestes sabatilles t'acompanyaran durant les aventures a la ciutat, al parc o als camins. La part superior de materials combinats s'ha dissenyat i provat als paisatges escabrosos de la regió del Nord-oest del Pacífic per oferir durabilitat amb un estil senzill. La sola exterior de goma presenta un patró de tacs resistents actualitzat que s'adhereix als terrenys rocallosos i lliscants per pujar, baixar i recórrer camins de muntanya sense problemes.

      • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Wolf Grey/Cool Grey
      • Model: DM8019-002

      Ressenyes (4)

      4.8 Estrelles

      • Three shoes in one?

        PatrickW489286821 - 20 d’ag. de 2022

        The sturdiness of my Danner hikers, the fit of my favorite Puma Californias, and the looks of a pair of Stan Smiths. Love at first sight and my feet like them too.

      • Just what I needed!

        1lakerfans - 10 d’ag. de 2022

        Very sturdy and comfortable. I needed support for Hallux rigidus. These did the job!

      • Not All Conditions

        rioman - 02 d’ag. de 2022

        When I think of ACG I think of element fighting materials. Definitely not waterproof. Not even water resistant. I was using the hose hit the top of the shoes & water got in right above where my toes are located. I am torn I like the look of them for sure. Comfortable for sure. I usually wear a 9.5 in Nike's but the 10 fit better. Love the purple & the brown.