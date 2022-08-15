Després de caminar per les meravelles glacials d'Islàndia, el nostre equip de disseny es va inspirar per crear una dessuadora amb caputxa i folre de teixit Fleece que permet mantenir la calidesa i repel·lir l'aigua durant les caminades hivernals. La peça està confeccionada amb, almenys, un 75 % de materials sostenibles, amb una mescla de fibres de cotó orgànic i polièster reciclat.
Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.
3.7 Estrelles
승현유167064687 - 15 d’ag. de 2022
size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!
1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 de juny de 2022
According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors
12859978047 - 17 de maig de 2022
Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.