Omet per passar al contingut principal
|

Termes de cerca populars

Millors suggeriments

      Materials sostenibles

      Nike ACG Therma-FIT

      Dessuadora amb caputxa de teixit Fleece

      109,99 €

      Carmesí clar/Light Madder Root/Mars Stone
      Sanddrift/Summit White/Off Noir
      Pilgrim/Cargo Khaki/Gold Suede/Cargo Khaki

      Després de caminar per les meravelles glacials d'Islàndia, el nostre equip de disseny es va inspirar per crear una dessuadora amb caputxa i folre de teixit Fleece que permet mantenir la calidesa i repel·lir l'aigua durant les caminades hivernals. La peça està confeccionada amb, almenys, un 75 % de materials sostenibles, amb una mescla de fibres de cotó orgànic i polièster reciclat.

      • Color mostrat: Sanddrift/Summit White/Off Noir
      • Model: DH3087-126

      Talles i ajustos

      • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 185 cm d'alçada
      • Ajust oversized per gaudir d'un disseny relaxat i espaiós
      • Si normalment portes roba d'home, selecciona la teva talla habitual. Si sols portar roba de dona, demana una talla menys.

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • La mescla de polièster reciclat i cotó orgànic ens permet obtenir un material amb un rendiment excel·lent que redueix les emissions de carboni, el consum d'aigua i l'ús de productes químics en comparació amb les mescles fetes amb polièster verge i cotó d'agricultura convencional.
      • El cotó orgànic es conrea sense productes químics sintètics i consumeix menys aigua que el cotó convencional. El polièster reciclat redueix la quantitat de residus i les emissions de carboni en aproximadament un 30 %, en comparació amb el polièster nou.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (6)

      3.7 Estrelles

      • ACG

        승현유167064687 - 15 d’ag. de 2022

        size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!

      • Instant favorite hoodie

        1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 de juny de 2022

        According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors

      • Toasty

        12859978047 - 17 de maig de 2022

        Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.