Surt a l'aire lliure i embruta't els peus amb les Nike ACG Air Mowabb.Per celebrar el 30è aniversari, aquest llegendari disseny de senderisme t'ofereix beneficis com la sola Air còmoda, la tecnologia Huarache al voltant del taló i una entresola de puntets per proporcionar-te una comoditat i un estil inconfusibles.La pell de nubuc suau a la part superior ofereix durabilitat mentre que la zona del turmell elàstic proporciona un ajust personalitzable.Corda't les sabatilles i cerca la teva aventura.
Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.
3.9 Estrelles
2646200815 - 05 d’abr. de 2022
I love this pair. I have a pair of purple ones that are a great and quite versatile colour. Also are super comfortable and the boot like part help with the fact that i stand most of my work day.. one of the best purchases of the year
2e224600-742e-4c6d-9588-b362d34f6646 - 02 de febr. de 2022
Sadly these were not what I expected. Being for all conditions these did not hold up to the concrete jungle that is Los Angeles. Jan 19th- Feb 1st was my wear period, weekends excluded and the sole has already started to un-glue. Very short period of time for that to start happening. The only reason I give them the extra star is due to comfort.
B W. - 25 de gen. de 2022
Best colorway. What a beautiful shoe.