Surt a l'aire lliure i embruta't els peus amb les Nike ACG Air Mowabb.Per celebrar el 30è aniversari, aquest llegendari disseny de senderisme t'ofereix beneficis com la sola Air còmoda, la tecnologia Huarache al voltant del taló i una entresola de puntets per proporcionar-te una comoditat i un estil inconfusibles.La pell de nubuc suau a la part superior ofereix durabilitat mentre que la zona del turmell elàstic proporciona un ajust personalitzable.Corda't les sabatilles i cerca la teva aventura.
3 Estrelles
patriceL481088329 - 19 de gen. de 2022
I bought this pair of shoes in 45 under some advice. But that was a mistake as I think normal size (44 for me) or half a size up but no more would have been fine. So returned. Otherwise the material seems a little stiff to me, maybe due to the fact that they are new and of average comfort. Regarding the color (beige) it corresponds well to the photo.