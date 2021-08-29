Perfectes per al teu recorregut diari o per a la gran cursa. Els pantalons curts Nike 10K estan fets amb un teixit lleuger que capil·laritza la suor per mantenir la frescor. Una butxaca oberta a la part frontal permet guardar-hi objectes petits.
Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.
3.7 Estrelles
KatieA509652333 - 29 d’ag. de 2021
Super comfy shorts for working out and running everyday errands - has built in 'knickers' to stop your knickers from being exposed, which is great for modesty. Due to the cut out on the sides they accommodate for body types with bigger thighs :) 9/10 for me.
T H. - 05 d’ag. de 2021
Vraiment top, super fin, super aéré et tient extremely bien au corps !
M I. - 06 de jul. de 2021
Fajne