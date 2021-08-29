Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Nike 10K

      Pantalons curts de running - Dona

      24,99 €

      Perfectes per al teu recorregut diari o per a la gran cursa. Els pantalons curts Nike 10K estan fets amb un teixit lleuger que capil·laritza la suor per mantenir la frescor. Una butxaca oberta a la part frontal permet guardar-hi objectes petits.

      • Color mostrat: Gunsmoke/Gunsmoke/Vast Grey/Wolf Grey
      • Model: 895863-036

      Talles i ajustos

      • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla S i fa 170 cm d'alçada
      • Ajust estàndard per a una sensació relaxada i natural
      • Llargada de l'interior del camal: 9 cm (talla S)

      Ressenyes (14)

      3.7 Estrelles

      • Super comfy and good quality!

        KatieA509652333 - 29 d’ag. de 2021

        Super comfy shorts for working out and running everyday errands - has built in 'knickers' to stop your knickers from being exposed, which is great for modesty. Due to the cut out on the sides they accommodate for body types with bigger thighs :) 9/10 for me.

      • Génial !

        T H. - 05 d’ag. de 2021

        Vraiment top, super fin, super aéré et tient extremely bien au corps !

      • Recenzja

        M I. - 06 de jul. de 2021

        Fajne