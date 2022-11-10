Els cinc millors leggings Nike de color rosa per a qualsevol entrenament

Pink Nike Leggings Suitable for Every Workout
Buying Guide
Show up to your workout in these colorful — and comfortable — leggings.
Black leggings are classic, and they go with just about everything. But sometimes it’s nice to switch things up with a pop of color — like pink, for example.
The line-up of pink leggings in the Nike collection are made of high-tech materials that keep you feeling as fresh as you work out — no matter how intense.
Below, discover the best Nike pink leggings for your preferred workout routine.
The Best Pink Leggings for Every Type of Workout
1.Best Pink Leggings for Yoga: Nike Yoga High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
For yoga, you need a pair of pink leggings like the Nike Yoga high-waisted 7/8 leggings that move with your body without becoming sheer. Made from a polyester-spandex blend, this body-hugging option provides full coverage, while still being lightweight. The breathable fabric combined with the shorter leg length prevents your mat from turning into a sweat slip-and-slide.
The desert berry pink color of the leggings pairs well with black, brown, white, and gray tops.
Top features:
- Available in sizes XS to 2XL
- High waist covers midline
- Nike Dri-FIT technology keeps you dry
(Related: 5 Best High-Waisted Workout Shorts)
2.Best Pink Leggings for Cold Weather Workouts: Nike Therma-FIT One
Whether you’re looking for a pair of leggings to wear under ski pants or a pair for morning dog walks or runs, look no further than the women’s mid-rise Nike Therma-FIT One.
Made from Nike Therma-FIT technology, this bright pink legging is designed to harness your body’s natural heat, while also wicking away sweat to prevent it from freezing in cold temperatures.
Top features:
- Available in sizes XS to 2XL
- Non-sheer fabric keeps you covered
- Made from Nike Therma-FIT technology that keeps you warm and not damp
- Includes two hidden waistband pockets
3.Best Pink Leggings for Running: Nike One Luxe Women’s Mid-rise 7/8 Legging
For long and short runs alike, a legging that wicks away sweat is paramount, which is what makes the Nike One Luxe mid-rise leggings a solid pair to wear for a high-impact exercise. Made from Nike’s signature Dri-FIT technology, these pants actively draw sweat away from the skin, keeping you dry.
This pair doesn’t prioritize style over comfort. The sides are seamless for a skin-tight fit, while the pink color features subtle orange-undertones.
Top features:
- Available in sizes XXS to 2XL
- Waistband features three hidden pockets
- Non-sheer fabric passes the squat test
- Made from Dri-FIT technology that wicks away sweat
4.Best Printed Pink Leggings: Nike One Women’s Mid-rise Printed Leggings
Whether you’re a yoga enthusiast or CrossFit fan, runner or barre fanatic, these sparkly pink workout leggings are a great way to spice up your legging collection.
Made from the same sweat-wicking fabric of your other fave Nike workout gear, these Nike One women’s pink printed leggings don’t compromise breathability for aesthetic. On the contrary, these silky-soft leggings feel like a second skin.
Top features:
- Available in sizes XXS to 2XL
- Made from ultra-breathable Dri-FIT technology
- Waistband includes two discreet pockets for keys and headphones
- Mid-rise waistband stays put while you move
5.Best Pink Leggings for Warm Weather Workouts: Nike Pro 365 High-waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
Breathable leggings are perfect for warm-weather workouts or heated yoga classes — and the Nike Pro 365 high-waisted 7/8 mesh panel leggings are all about air flow.
For starters, the bulk of the legging is made from Dri-FIT fabric to remove sweat from your skin quickly. The pink legging also features breathable mesh panels along the calf for added circulation. At just 7/8 length, the crop style also helps keep you cool by exposing the ankles.
Top features:
- Available in sizes XXS to 2XL
- Made from ultra-breathable Dri-FIT technology
- Mesh paneling along calves creates additional air flow
- 7/8 length helps keep you cool
Words by Garbrielle Kassel