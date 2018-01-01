EVERY GIRL NEEDS
A SPORTS BRANike sports bras are specifically designed to support breasts in motion. Why? Because too much motion cancause damage and discomfort—which is the last thingyou need during a workout or a big game.
WHAT’S THE RIGHT SPORTS
BRA FOR ME?Finding the perfect sports bra can be tricky, but this go-to rulefor bra fitting is easy to remember: Size + Sport = Support.Measuring your size while keeping your sport/activity level inmind ensures your bra will fit perfectly, whatever your workout.
HOW DO I FIGURE OUT
MY SIZE?Getting measured at a Nike store is your best bet,especially if you haven’t measured in a while as sizecan fluctuate throughout the year. Otherwise, onlinesupport is available to help you measure at home.