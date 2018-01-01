CLAY TACTICS

RETURNING DROP SHOTS:

TECHNIQUE

The drop shot is one of the fundamental

shots on clay. Being able to both make and

return drop shots is vital to any player’s clay

court game.



When returning, it’s important to slide as far

as you can to make the drop shot. Ensuring

your lead foot is planted and your back foot

is parallel will give you maximum balance

and enable you to control your movement.

Using a measured volley grip is key to slice

the drop shot as short as possible.

