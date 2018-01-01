ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

SIGN UP TO GET THE LATEST FROM NIKECOURT

SIGN UP
TopMenu_Background.jpg
P1.jpg

BACKHAND BREAKDOWN Perfect Your Backhand With The Mouratoglou Tennis Academy.

BACKHAND BREAKDOWN

P2.jpg

PREPARE YOUR
BACKHAND Ensure you’re ready to return by
starting in a split step position. As the
ball approaches, it’s important to turn
your shoulders as early as possible
simultaneously bringing your racquet
back. Taking one big step toward the
ball is key to gain as much momentum
as possible before you hit your shot.

1

P3.jpg

PLAY
THE RETURN Whilst playing your return, follow
through with your whole body. This
will allow you to generate as much
power as possible with your
racquet. Aim to finish the shot with
it above your shoulders and both of
your elbows as high as possible.

2

white-bar_1600x200.jpg

"TURN SHOULDERS EARLY AND LET YOUR BODY FOLLOW." Benny Ebrahimzadeh - Technical Director of High Level, Mouratoglou Tennis Academy

SHOP_DT_BACKHAND.jpg

STRENGTHEN YOUR BACKHAND
IN THE NEW COLLECTION Perfect practice needs the best equipment,
whatever the surface. Elevate your game in
the right equipment and make this season
your strongest.

MENS_NC_SP17_DESKTOP_AUSTRALIAN_OPEN_13.jpg

TENNIS SHOES

TENNIS CLOTHING & GEAR

FEATURED

TRENDING

Loading